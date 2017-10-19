9-Mile league chairman calls for clubs to attend meeting

9-Mile Offseason rugby league chairman Felix Atusa has called on clubs to attend a meeting at their oval on Saturday.

Atusa said the competition would start at the end of the month.

“All teams that intend to play in the competition should attend the meeting,” Atusa said.

The agenda for the meeting are:

Club and player affiliation requirements;

development of competition rules and by-laws;

election of office bearers; and,

season draw

Atusa said those clubs that attended the meeting would be given the priority in their 16-team competition.

Atusa also appealed to Moresby North East MP John Kaupa and business houses in the electorate to support the competition as a great way to keep youth occupied during the festive seasons towards the end of the year.

