90 lawyers for election duties

By DEMAS TIEN

NINETY State lawyers from the Office of the Public Prosecutor, Office of the Solicitor-General and Office of the State Solicitor will be stationed at counting venues to provide legal advice.

Justice and Attorney-General Secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe said a request from Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to have State lawyers present at the venues was confirmed by the heads of the three offices.

Kalinoe said this exercise would cost the Electoral Commission K600,000, which was less than the amount spent in a similar exercise in the 2012 general election when the commission engaged private law firms at a cost of K15 million.

He said the lawyers would make sure the country’s law, policies and procedures were followed during counting, and would help ensure a successful election process.

Kalinoe said there would be about two to four lawyers in each province depending on the number of electorates.

He said the lawyers would be deployed two days after the end of the polling period and would be in the provinces until counting was completed.

He said there were about 17 lawyers currently in places like Kokopo, Lae, Madang, Vanimo, Goroka, Mt Hagen, Kundiawa, Wabag and Mendi.

Kalinoe said other areas would be covered by lawyers form Port Moresby. “I would like to assure the electoral commissioner (Patilias Gamato) that we have taken extra measures to ensure that lawyers note that we are deploying them with strings attached,” Kalinoe said.

“That is all lawyers are expected to perform their responsibilities under strict codes of conduct which they have already sworn to abide by as lawyers, public servants and now as employees of the electoral commission.”

