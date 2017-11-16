90 receive Australian scholarships, attend workshop to prepare

Ninety  people  have been awarded scholarships to study in Australia next year.
They have been attending a three-week workshop in Port Moresby since last week, according to the Australian High Commission.
The workshop is designed to maximise opportunities for the Australia Awards Scholarship winners to succeed.
Australia awards represent a commitment by the governments of Papua New Guinea and Australia to build  human  capacity in Papua New Guinea through investment in education, the commission said in a statement
It  said the awardees, drawn from the  public, private and civil  society sectors, all  had plans  to  contribute to Papua New Guinea on graduation  in  the  priority  sectors  of  education, health,  governance, law and justice, transport and infrastructure or  agriculture.
Australian High Commission tertiary  education manager  Fuchsia  Hepworth  addressed  the group on the first day.
“When  you graduate, you will be joining a distinguished and influential group of Papua New Guineans who share your link to Australia,” she said.
“You will find  so  many Australia Awards alumni filling important roles in key industries and sectors, all of whom  are vital links in the unique relationship  between  Papua New Guinea   and    Australia.
“We share your high hopes and great expectations as part of this fresh cohort of future Papua New Guinea leaders.”
The workshop is designed to prepare the awardees for studying and living in Australia.

