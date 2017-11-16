90 receive Australian scholarships, attend workshop to prepare

Ninety people have been awarded scholarships to study in Australia next year.

They have been attending a three-week workshop in Port Moresby since last week, according to the Australian High Commission.

The workshop is designed to maximise opportunities for the Australia Awards Scholarship winners to succeed.

Australia awards represent a commitment by the governments of Papua New Guinea and Australia to build human capacity in Papua New Guinea through investment in education, the commission said in a statement

It said the awardees, drawn from the public, private and civil society sectors, all had plans to contribute to Papua New Guinea on graduation in the priority sectors of education, health, governance, law and justice, transport and infrastructure or agriculture.

Australian High Commission tertiary education manager Fuchsia Hepworth addressed the group on the first day.

“When you graduate, you will be joining a distinguished and influential group of Papua New Guineans who share your link to Australia,” she said.

“You will find so many Australia Awards alumni filling important roles in key industries and sectors, all of whom are vital links in the unique relationship between Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“We share your high hopes and great expectations as part of this fresh cohort of future Papua New Guinea leaders.”

The workshop is designed to prepare the awardees for studying and living in Australia.

