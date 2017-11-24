900 BSP staff moving to bank’s new base

By MARK HAIHUIE

MORE than 900 staff from Bank South Pacific will move to its new Waigani head office by early next year, BSP chief executive Robin Fleming says.

He said staff were already in the process of moving from BSP Haus in Town and Boroko Business Centre to the new office.

“BSP’s new Waigani head office, adjacent to our Waigani Banking Centre, is now complete” Fleming said.

“Retail and asset management head office staff who were located at our old head office at Musgrave and Douglas streets in Port Moresby are now moving to our Waigani head office.

“Feedback from staff who have already moved into the new premises has been most positive.

“Over the next two months, staff from our finance and planning, audit and operational risk, who reside at BSP Haus will move to Waigani head office.

“Human resources and support services staff who have been located at Boroko Business Centre, and IT and operations staff who have worked in Waigani Banking Centre, will also move there.”

The head office will also house a back-up data centre on the ground floor that will replace the existing back-up data centre at the Gordon branch.

“Once the migration is complete, more than 900 Bank South Pacific staff will be located at BSP’s Waigani head office,” Fleming said.

“This co-location of the majority of our head office staff will assist with collaboration among our various businesses and improve productivity.”

