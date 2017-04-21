Over 900 students set for graduation

THE University of Technology (Unitech) will hold the graduation of 967 students today at the main Taraka Campus.

The graduates consist of 50 post-graduates, 535 undergraduates, 19 with a Bachelor of Agriculture in Research and Development, 16 diplomas, 228 diplomas graduating in absentia, 46 diplomas in nursing from the Nursing College and 73 from the Datec Learning Centre.

Of the 50 post-graduates, Education Secretary for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Justin Kehatsin will be the only PhD candidate graduating.

The Nursing College witnessed the pledging ceremony for 46 students on Wednesday who will also receive their diplomas tomorrow.

