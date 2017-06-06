Abau MP must develop agriculture and tourism

THIS is not a mere statement to gain political mileage but a far cry that has being embedded in the hearts and minds of Abau people for years.

Let me bring to light that Abau is truly blessed with land resource that can be tapped to empower economic activities into the future.

Agriculture in particular and tourism are both sleeping giants of industries that the leaders of today turn a blind eye.

Well it is election time and people are jumping up and down for political score but I can truly admit that Abau has being lacking steadfast leadership on these two important income generation sectors.

This is an open challenge to you intending candidates of Abau Open seat to take it serious when it comes to Agriculture and tourism development in our blessed district.

PP.FITZINLAZ

Port Moresby

