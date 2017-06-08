Ensisi should have its own recreational area

THE people of Ensisi valley in the Moresby North West electorate are once again preparing for the return of their favourite knight and candidate who has come back to life from political oblivion in 2012.

Much is the hype within the community that one would assume a grand welcome reception for the knight in the shining armour come June 18, 2017.

Committees, coordinators, scrutineers, buai sellers, self-appointed spokesman and woman, school children, parents and conman and woman are all anticipating the great day.

As a parent and resident of this community I am not against them or the candidate but can the above mentioned group please ask our candidate to find a recreational area for this suburb if he gets into parliament again.

Ensisi as a suburb should have its own recreation area for the community especially the youth.

It is embarrassing to see our youth and children looking for playing fields.

My vote will be for the youth cause and for whoever that will build a sports field for our children.

Concerned Parent

Ensisi Valley

