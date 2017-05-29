Abau, it’s time for a new leader

ANOTHER chance for all Papua New Guineans has finally arrived to choose honest vibrant leaders.

The leaders who have the hearts for their electors.

For those members who didn’t perform during their terms, forget them.

Their ignorance has caused your pains and sufferings.

The people of Abau district for the last 15 years have been misled and brain washed by Sir Puka Temu, with all his empty promises.

Look at your next door electorate – Kwikila station.

I couldn’t believe my eyes – the health centre development and the newly built bridges that you drive on to and from.

So, my beloved Abau people, ‘enough is enough.

We need a new leader in the parliament this year.

Frustrated Abau Natuna

Alexin

Abau

