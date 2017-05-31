Abavu to play 50th game

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters winger Bland Abavu will play his 50th game for the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored franchise in their round 13 match on Sunday against the Norths Devils at Bishop Park in Brisbane.

Coach Michael Marum, who commended Abavu for reaching the half century, said the Koiari, Central local was a consistent performer since debuting in 2015.

“This is Bland’s third season with the Hunters and during his time he has proven to be one of the hardest working players in our team,” Marum said.

“I know this game (against the Devils) will be a big game for him; he played well at fullback when he stepped in for Stargroth (Amean) earlier in the season and he’s been reliable and has got the job done.”

Marum has commended his side for their defensive effort against the Blackhawks, however, the 43-year-old said there was still more work to be done, especially in terms of maintaining their form and peaking at the right time of the season.

The Hunters restricted the Townsville Blackhawks to one try in their round 12 clash last Sunday at the NFS.

Marum’s side overpowered the Blackhawks 42-4 and rose to the outright lead on the Intrust Super Cup ladder after joint leaders the Redcliffe Dolphins were upset by the Tweed Heads Seagulls 21-4.

Looking ahead to their game against the Devils, Marum said on their current form and luck with injuries and suspensions, his side was keen on squaring the ledger with the Devils, who upset them 32-18 at the NFS in round four.

Marum retains the same side from last week with all players fit and ready to play.

The final 18-man team will be confirmed on Friday. The Hunters travel to Brisbane on Saturday. Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Adex Wera 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Wellington Albert 9. Wartovo Puara Jnr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Silas Gahuna 15. Brandy Peter 16. Enoch Maki 17. Moses Meninga 18. Rhadley Brawa 19. Paul Wawa 20. Butler Morris (two to be omitted)

