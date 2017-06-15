Abbot: Air transport only alternative for farmers

AIR transport is the only alternative for farmers to transport their produce to markets in areas where there are no roads, according to PNG Air.

Chief commercial officer Paul Abbot told The National that not all farmers in remote villages had access to roads to transport their goods to the market.

“Because of that, PNG Air Services has been a long-term supporter of the agriculture sector,” Abbot said.

He was responding to concerns raised by farmers who had to transport produce by air, which was expensive.

They have charter planes and regular flights to provide cost-effective options to move passengers and freight around PNG.

He said they had tried to help improve the delivery of fresh produce and allow farmers to sell at a good yield.

One of them is the start of flights to Tokua airport in Rabaul.

Chief executive officer Muralee Siva said the new schedule would see daily services linking Port Moresby and Kokopo.

With the support of the New Zealand government, PNG Air has placed chiller units in Mt Hagen and Lae to allow framers to drop off produce there, prior to transportation to Port Moresby.

