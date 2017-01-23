Abbot clarifies report on cancelled flight

By CHARLES MOI

PNG Air will provide accommodation for passengers whose journeys were interrupted by the airline, chief commercial officer Paul Abbot says.

Abbot told The National via email about the airlines policy for accommodation after PNG Air passengers spent the night at Lae’s Nadzab Airport on Jan 15 because their flight was cancelled.

“On Sunday (Jan 15) the service scheduled to fly from Lae to Port Moresby was cancelled due to the scheduled aircraft having to cover another sector,” Abbot said.

He said all passengers were asked about where they came from.

“All passengers were asked about where they came from so that accommodation could be provided for those meeting the airline policy.

“Only two passengers responded. The airline had a 30-seater bus on standby to assist in taking passengers into the accommodation but only the two passengers actually got on the bus.” Abbot’s clarification comes after aggrieved passenger Silas Umaropi, from Eastern Highlands told The National that he and about 20 others were not given accommodation after their flight was cancelled.

According to Umaropi, he and other passengers were supposed to board the PNG Air flight scheduled to depart Nadzab at 5:35pm for Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby on Jan 15.

Umaropi said they were in the lounge room when they were advised that flight was deferred to the next day.

Umaropi said he and about 20 other passengers who resided outside of Lae were left stranded and had to sleep in the terminal, as no accommodation was provided by the airline. He called on PNG Air to treat its customers fairly.

