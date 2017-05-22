Abe proposes commercialisation of SOEs

KUMUL Consolidated Holdings (KCH) has a total debt of K2.3 billion and State-owned entities must be commercialised to make them viable, according to acting managing-director Thomas Abe.

“Our total debt is about K2.3 billion,” Abe said on Friday when addressing the government’s departmental heads meeting at Keapara village at Rigo in Central.

“The way forward is how do we manage the debts without relying on the government?

“It’s not business as usual. We are seriously proposing that the Government look at commercialisation of some of the SOEs.

“For instance, PNG Ports – once we transfer the ADB (Asian Development Bank) liability to PNG Ports, it will sink its balance sheets.

“Perhaps it’s time to look at special purpose vehicles, equity participation, commercialisation of some of the SOEs so that they are not a burden but an asset to the country. Air Niugini, for instance – what’s the way forward?

“In the interim, it’s doing well, but it has long-term challenges.

“PNG Power is doing well, but as I alluded earlier on, we have to look at (power) generation sources.

“As I said earlier, CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) has predicted that in the next eight to 10 months, there’s going to be a very-severe El-Nino effect.

“I’ve been told that we can access billions of Kina in Denmark (for alternative electricity).

“Why are we not tapping in there?”

