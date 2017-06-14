Abe to streamline operations

NEWLY-appointed managing director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings Thomas Abe is determined to streamline the operations of the company.

Abe, in his first meeting with the chairmen and chief executive officers of State-owned entities (SOEs) last Thursday, said he was committed to transparency and due process.

“I’m very passionate about doing the right things in PNG-owned companies,” Abe said.

“I was removed for all the wrong reasons in the first place but I thank God that the Government has recognised the good work I started in 2011 in appointing me back in what is now known as Kumul Consolidated Holdings.

“Since arriving back at KCH, I worked hard in establishing dialogue and rapport with SOEs and I believe this is starting to show.

“It is no secret that SOEs in general have not performed well in recent years with the current economic circumstances being a significant contributor to this.”

Abe said there has also been a lack of planning and efficiency in operations and this must be addressed.

He said KCH believed that the overwhelming responsibility of these SOE boards was not to participate in the management of SOEs but to promote the development of management and staff.

Hard decisions have to be taken and must not be avoided, he said.

“We know we are in tough times and KCH is not immune to the current cash position facing SOEs and government. KCH strongly believes that SOEs must contribute to our country’s development by way of return on capital investment to their shareholder.

“Discussions regarding dividends will need to be aired in the coming weeks and months and I look forward to working with the SOEs for the development of our country,” Abe said.

