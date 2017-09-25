Abel commends support

By HENRY MORABANG

ACTING Prime Minister Charles Abelhas thanked the corporate community for supporting Team PNG activities such as the PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge.

He made the comments before teeing off the 2017 Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge at the Royal Port Moresby Golf club at Waigani last Friday.

Abel said the funds raised in this year’s golf challenge would go towards sending a strong national team to the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Port Vila, Vanuatu, later this year.

The National is a sponsor of the challenge.

Last Friday’s golf event attracted 30 corporate teams including some prominent individuals such as Justice Nicholas Kirriwom, who played for the Team Tupira Surf Club.

Justice Kirriwom who found time off from his National Court duties, supported Team PNG by fielding a team named after his village’s surfing club in Madang.

“I usually play a bit of golf but this is my first time to take part in Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge. I’m looking forward to future events,” he said.

Also making their debut was a civil engineering company from Chimbu — Kaiaworks Ltd — led by former ambassador Aiwa Olmi.

Senior vice-president of Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Mel Donalda thanked all corporate sponsors for being part of this fund raising event.

She urged the sponsors to feel proud when they see sportsmen and women because they had contributed to the success.

