Abel officiates at Eastern Papua Carnival

DEPUTY Prime Minister Charles Abel was given a traditional Kiriwina welcome when he officiated at the Eastern Papua Carnival games last week at the Bisini Colts Oval.

Abel said it was his first time to visit the tournament and was happy to hear of Alotau teams participating in this year’s tournament.

“Sports is an ongoing development that keeps us busy, fit, teaches us new skills and most of all, allows us to enjoy each other’s company. And I am happy to know that since 1977, the Eastern Papua Carnival is the longest running sports organisation,” he said.

“We can see that sport is getting bigger and better in PNG every year and I want to thank my government, our prime minister’s investment into sports.

“This is evident in the number of events the country has hosted, the current rugby league World Cup, the 2015 Pacific Games, the Under-20 Fifa women’s soccer.

“We can see the standard of sports facilities and performances are continuing to improve and we will continue to invest there.”

Abel kicked off the match between the men’s Galea Oceaner’s 2 and Maiyela 1.

He also presented a K10,000 support for the running of the tournament and wished the teams from Alotau and Kiriwina success.

Carnival president Bede Tomokita said the tournament was set up for the fostering of friendship.

