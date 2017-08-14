Abel pledges commitment to deliver

By HELEN TARAWA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Treasury Charles Abel told Milne Bay people on Saturday in Port Moresby that he would remain committed and deliver as much as he could for the province and country.

Speaking at the annual Milne Bay Day celebrations organised by the University of PNG Milne Bay students union, Abel said he owed it to the people of Alotau district for returning him for a third term in parliament.

“I say to all of our Milne Bay people here, I commit myself together with the other leaders to make sure that Milne Bay and Papua New Guinea benefits out of this leadership.

“Milne people that are here from the four districts representing all our beautiful cultures, its an honour and privilege as deputy prime minister and on behalf of the people and my people of Alotau district.”

