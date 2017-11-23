Abel sticking to financing focus

Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel told Parliament that part of the government’s 100-day plan under the public procurement process is to negotiate for financing not tied down for transparency accountability but to allow local participation.

Responding to Kavieng MP Ian Ling-Stuckey’s question on the recent signing of an agreement for a K14 billion funding assistance from the Chinese government, Abel explained that the government would stick to the plan.

“Our intention is that we negotiate the financing bilateral or otherwise not be tied for the purpose of transparency accountability and allow local participation and we are going to hold true to those principles,” he said.

“People like the Chinese government have certain fixed criteria for their financing, things like it has to go to the Chinese company, for example. That is part of their regime.”

