Abel to tee off PM’s golf

ACTING Prime Minister Charles Abel will officially tee off the annual Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge today at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club course.

Abel, pictured, standing in for Prime Minister Peter O’Neill — who is away in New York on state business — is scheduled to start the event at 10.30am.

Registration to start at 8am.

According to the PNG Olympic Committee, more than 30 teams have confirmed to take part.

The golf tournament which The National has co-sponsored by providing T-shirts, is a fundraising activity which PNGOC uses to raise money to help Team PNG attend major sporting events.

All proceeds from this event would go towards supporting Team PNG to the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu later this year.

The tournament has added incentive for participants as Ela Motors donated a bus to the player who hits a hole-in-one at the 18th in Port Moresby and 8th in Lae. Lae will host its PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge on Oct 6 at the Lae Golf Club. The Trukai Fun Run is the PNGOC’s other major fundraiser.

The PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge first began in 1998 at the Port Moresby Golf Club.

In 2005 the event spread to Lae and since then is held in both centres annually to support Team PNG in international games.

