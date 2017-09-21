Abel urges players to focus on their jobs

By JACK AMI

ACTING Prime Minister Charles Abel has encouraged the teams playing this weekend to focus on their jobs and give a great account of themselves.

Abel on behalf of the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who is out of the country, said the SP PNG Hunters, NGCB PM’s 13 and Oil Search Orchids were representing the country wearing the national colours and he was sure they would give nothing but their best.

In his keynote address at a meeting at Parliament House, Abel told the players to take their games as great opportunities to perform.

The Hunters take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Q-Cup grand final at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday while the PNG PM’s 13 and the Orchids play Australia’s PM’s 13 and Jillaroos the day before at the National Football Stadium.

“We want you all to do your best. We hope that the Hunters after four years in the Queensland Cup win the premiership,” Abel said.

“This is our challenges to the Hunters and of course PNG PM’s 13 and Orchids to again do their best in their respective matches.

“We are all excited and Prime Minister, myself and other members of parliament will be there to back the team in Brisbane.”

Sports vice-minister Wesley Raminai shared the same sentiments on the Hunters, PM’s 13 and Orchids wishing them all the best.

PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka said he was proud the Hunters had made the Q-Cup final and how the perception of PNG rugby league would change with a win.

