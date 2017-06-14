Abel wants KCH to review act

THE Kumul Consolidated Holdings Act is being reviewed to reintroduce some safeguards, acting Minister for Public Enterprises and State Investment Charles Abel says.

Abel told chairmen and chief executive officers of State-owned entities (SOEs) that he has given instructions on the KCH Act to be reviewed and it has gone through the first draft.

“I didn’t agree with the removal of some of these things which led to the abuses that are on hand,” Abel said.

“At the moment there is some lack of clarity in the engagements between the parent company and the respective subsidiaries.

“I also want to impress on some of the other imparities that I introduced in the guiding statement that I made when I first came in.

“I feel very strongly about those things in terms of government’s involvement in the business.

“And I like to look at BSP in terms of the model that we should be looking at where possible to involve in doing what private sector does best.”

Like this: Like Loading...