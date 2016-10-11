ABG 2016 budget not implemented, Sawa says

THE member for Hagogohe constituency in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Robert Sawa says the 2016 budget for the Autonomous Government was not implemented properly due to the financial situation of the country.

Sawa said some of the key agendas of ABG in the 2016 budget including autonomy, peace and reconciliation were hampered by these financial constraints.

“Considering that our internal revenue is not healthy, budget cuts from the National Government have had enormous impacts on implementing our budget for 2016,” he told The National.

“Our 2016 budget was not implemented properly as approved by the Bougainville House of Assembly.

“Thus, the ABG has allocated to all constituency K150,000 to manage and implement projects and that has been a challenge.

“With only K150,000 allocations, we cannot do much and what my government is doing, especially in Hagogohe constituency, is that we are concentrating on sustainable economic activities.”

The National Government through its supplementary budget in the August sitting of Parliament has cut back K40 million from the Bougainville Special Intervention Programme funds.

Sawa said they were now venturing into sustainable economic activities.

