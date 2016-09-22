ABG donates K350,000 to United Church

The Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) has donated K350,000 to the United Church in Bougainville as part of the government’s recognition of churches as important development partners.

The donation was in conjunction with the centenary celebrations of the United Church in Siwai, South Bougainville.

President Dr John Momis commended the United Church for reaching the milestone.

“I remember some of the early United Church missionaries who were in South Bougainville,” Momis said.

“I pay tribute to these servants of God who came with the purpose of spreading God’s word.

“Bougainville is on the threshold of creating a new socio-economic political order but we are also going through a very difficult time due to financial constraints.”

Momis challenged members of the United Church clergy as well as the other mainline churches to instil Christian values among people, especially those in positions of power.

“Many politicians today are not well-prepared to hold public office, they are Christians by name only,” he said.

