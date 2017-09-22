ABG hails admin for tackling corruption

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) has praised the administration for providing welfare services and tackling corruption.

The ABG Parliament began its meeting on Tuesday which was attended by South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, Central Bougainville MP Fr Simon Dumarinu and North Bougainville MP William Nakin.

Regional MP Joseph Lera did not attend.

Autonomous Bougainville Government Minister for Bougainville Peace Agreement and Implementation Albert Punghau said he was happy that allegations of corrupt practices which existed before had been addressed.

He said corruption with the ABG was chronic.

“Corruption is chronic within the Autonomous Bougainville Government administration,” he said.

“I am happy that president Chief John Momis through the leadership of Chief Secretary Joseph Nobetau have taken measures to clamp it down.”

Punghau said recent petitions by disgruntled groups were because of the tight policy measures by the administration to control public spending.

One of the petitions demanded that Nobetau resign and that the administration fast-track payments of outstanding claims.

He said some people had been for long milking government resources to benefit themselves and this was being stopped.

