ABG to improve efficiency

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) is embarking on measures to improve the efficiency, transparency and accountability of the Bougainville public service (BPS).

ABG Chief Secretary Joseph Nobetau said consolidation and growth this year would help BPS to position itself to respond to the ever increasing demands of the government efficiently and transparently.

“Planning is the cornerstone of good governance, by undertaking planning we are able to identify priorities, determine actions and importantly create a benchmark through which we can measure progress,” Nobetau said.

“This is particularly the case for a small and relatively young public service such as ours.”

Nobetau noted the need to clearly document both corporate and strategic goals and indicated the process would operate through two complementary and concurrent processes, corporate and strategic planning.

He emphasised that the corporate planning process should be undertaken at an agency level where each ABG department determined their key priority for the year ahead.

Nobetau has already informed all departmental heads to identify the top four priorities of their departments.

“This is the first part of the planning process, once this has occurred I will ask that the departmental heads convene planning workshops to map out a plan for the year ahead,” he said.

