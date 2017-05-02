ABG lifts mining freeze

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government has made an historic decision to lift a moratorium on mining and exploration in the region.

ABG president John Momis made the announcement on Friday after the Bougainville executive council carefully considered the implications of developing the capacity of the government to manage exploration applications and the needs of the people.

The decision allows for applications for the areas of Tore, Isina and Jaba only and does not include Panguna, places which have large ore deposits.

Since the development of the Panguna mine more than 40 years ago, the rest of Bougainville has been covered by the moratorium until the announcement was made.

In 2006, the ABG requested a drawdown of mining, oil and gas powers and functions from the national government.

In 2008, both the ABG and the government signed the Alotau agreement that established the road map for the transfer of these powers and functions to the ABG.

Although the process was slow the ABG enacted its own Mining Act in 2015 and this paved the way for ABG to regulate its own mining sector.

“The Bougainville Constitution and the Bougainville Mining Act 2015 clearly define the people as the owner of all minerals found on all the land in Bougainville,” Momis said.

“It is significantly important that the people’s consent must be given before any mine is developed.”

Momis also said the Bougainville Mining Act gave the ABG the opportunity to preserve and reserve certain areas from mineral exploration and mining to develop mineral resources for the current and future generations.

The Bougainville executive council has the final authority to grant mining licences in Bougainville and in this way it will scrutinise every would-be investor well to ensure only genuine investors invest in Bougainville.

“We have learnt our lessons from the Panguna experience and now we have the opportunity to do a better job this time,” Momis said.

“On behalf of the people of Bougainville, I invite and welcome applications from prospective applicants to invest in our mining sector.”

The Bougainville mining registrar will start accepting applications

