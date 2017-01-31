ABG needs resilience

THE Autonomous Region of Bougainville needs to build resilience to climate change, an official says.

Autonomous Bougainville Government Department of Community Government and District Affairs Secretary Wesley Kenneth said efforts to building resilience to climate change must be prioritised.

“For Bougainville, our people are immensely affected by the impacts of climate change,” he said.

“Issues with resettling Carteret Islanders who have been displaced by the rise in sea level and some of our people living in small atolls are hit hard by the rise in sea levels.”

He said resettling them on the main land would be an issue for ABG to address.

The shortage of food and fresh water is imminent in the islands too.

CCDA acting managing director Ruel Yamuna said building resilience to climate change was a US$27.29 million (K86.6 million) pilot programme to be implemented up to 2021.

