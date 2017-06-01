ABG sidelines Kebori

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) has removed its Department of Personnel Management and Administration Secretary Paul Kebori after allegations of misconduct were levelled at him.

ABG’s Chief Secretary Joseph Nobetau said he delivered a petition to President Dr John Momis on May 24 in his capacity as the chairman of the Bougainville senior appointments committee.

“I asked that the allegations be investigated and, if substantiated, that appropriate disciplinary action be taken against the officer concerned,” Nobetau said. Under the Bougainville Constitution and the Bougainville Senior Appointments Act 2014, responsibility for dealing with disciplinary matters involving constitutional and senior officers rests with the committee.

This is to ensure that the process is fair and impartial, and free of political interference.

Where allegations of misconduct are raised against a senior officer, the committee is required to follow strict procedures.

If the committee considers that the allegations should be investigated, it must appoint a board of inquiry to conduct the investigation and report back.

If the board of inquiry is satisfied that misconduct has occurred, there is a range of punishment options available to the committee, including removal from office.

“I understand that the senior appointments committee has provided Kebori with a copy of my petition and invited him to respond to the allegations against him,” Nobetau said.

“This is the first step. Kebori has not been suspended —there is no power to suspend at this stage — a senior officer can only be suspended by the senior appointments committee once it decides to appoint a board of inquiry.

“People will be curious to know the details of the allegations set out in my petition, but it would not be fair to Kebori for those details to be made public at this stage, the formal procedures should be allowed to take their course.

“It should be sufficient for me to say that I found the allegations very concerning, requiring me to take this action.”

