ABG tough on misuse of funds

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) will be tough on misuse of public funds and the level of corruption within its bureaucracy.

President John Momis made this statement when addressing the Bougainville Economic Sector meeting early this week.

“There are investors willing to invest but our public service machinery has to be organised to cater for their needs,” he said.

“We have to be ready to offer these investors information on the political situation we are in, the economic climate that exists and other feasible ideas that entice the interests of those investors.

“Some people are so inconsiderate that they are misusing and stealing public funds instead of being productive and taking measures to generate revenue.”

Momis said the ABG would be setting up an anti-corruption taskforce to deal with corrupt practices.

“Bougainville is such a beautiful place with very hard-working people and yet we allow corrupt practices by neglecting our duties to stop it,” he said.

“I am now challenging those in the economic sector to refrain from these practices and use your expertise to generate revenue for the common good of the Bougainville people.”

Meanwhile, Momis has instructed the Bougainville Economic Sector Committee to look into alternative means of raising revenue compared to its current resources.

“This will address the issues of improved electrification services in government agencies and the general public, alternative means of electrification such as renewable energy sources; wind, hydro and solar,” he said.

“Setting up a commodities board to facilitate issuance of export licences and setting up a price control and minimum wage board to look at the high cost of living are priorities.”

