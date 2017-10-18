Abori hails move to audit water supply

THE GOROKA Urban local level government yesterday welcomed the move to audit the town water supply system.

Local level government manager Harold Abori said the announcement by the National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru was news to the Goroka town water users as the current system had capacity problems.

He said since the establishment of the water supply system in the colonial days to 1989, when Goroka local level government took over, no political leaders had shown interest to improve it until Maru stepped in.

Abori said it was for the first time in many years a national minister had come forward to address water and sanitation issues in Goroka.

