Aborted recruitment a waste of money

THE Police Commissioner has put on hold the 2017 police recruit intake because of widespread complaints on its 2016 recruitment exercise.

It is a disgrace waste of public funds on an unproductive recruitment exercise.

The police department went on a massive recruitment exercise towards the end of last year.

The recruitment teams from Konedobu police headquarters went into separate teams covering all the four regions — Highlands, Momase, Islands and Southern.

The recruitment drive cost a lot of money covering all aspects such as allowances, hotel accommodation and car hire.

The personal allowance paid to each officer ran into the vicinity of K9,000 per person and this multiplied by the number of officers would add up to thousands of kina. The hotel accommodation and hire cars would add to more thousands of kina.

The police department knows exactly how the money was used but it was a wasteful exercise because of the corrupt tactics of a few police officers that have victimised the recruits as well the department and the Government.

The Police Commissioner must get to the bottom of this issue and sack or demote those corrupt officers.

These recruitment officers should also be disciplined and penalised for poor planning and involving officers who have no experience and knowledge in the recruitment process.

The Police Commissioner is also reminded that the recruits from the 2015 recruitment exercise are still waiting for intake to the Bomana Police College. The first lot went in June 2016 and the remaining group was supposed to go in December.

The 2015 recruitment exercise was carried out by qualified and professionals from various units of the department comprised of Bomana college instructors, forensic experts and physical fitness trainers.

Therefore, the commissioner should allow the remaining 2015 recruits to enter the college and not be victimsed by the actions of the 2016 recruitment exercise.

Cop

Konedobu

Like this: Like Loading...