Absence of board leaves plate number machine idle

A K563,000 machine to punch vehicle plate numbers has been sitting idle for the last five years because of the non-existence of the Madang land transport board.

It could have generated more internal revenue for the province if it had been used, according to Madang’s revenue collector Thomas Neruse.

He said the board would grant approval for the use of the machine.

“We have been buying our plates from Morobe, but they stopped issuing our orders in the last two to three years,” Neruse said.

He said Motor Vehicle Insurance Ltd had now taken over responsibility of issuing plates.

Neruse said this had become an expensive exercise, as government vehicles were using private plates because of non-availability of government plates.

“Government vehicles using private plates pay for registration when this should not be the case.

“All these problems could be solved if we have the land transport board in place,” Neruse said.

Like this: Like Loading...