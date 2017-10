IT WAS really disappointing thing to see our elected members, including governor, not present at Fly River provincial day celebration.

We understand that you had other commitments.

That was not an excuse for South Fly MP Sekie Agisa who made himself available on the day.

Congratulations to you South Fly MP.

That is the leadership we all want from other members from Western.

Mangi Barramundi

Western

