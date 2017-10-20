Abuse victims told to speak up, seek help
By Moya Iowa
Women who are experiencing physical, emotional and psychological abuse in their homes are urged to speak out and seek help, a counsellor says.
Alan Tagai, the director of the PNG Counselling and Consultation Services, told women from the PNG Defence Force at a forum that gender-based and sexual violence including domestic violence were prevalent in homes.
Tagai said most women out of fear and because of low self-esteem often kept quiet about the issues affecting them.
She said some women endured years of violence and hardship which reduced their self-esteem and affected them psychologically.
It made them feel unworthy and made them think that they deserve the violence perpetrated on them.
Tagai said domestic violence was a very serious issue that often left victims and children of women facing violence in their homes suffering long-lasting medical and psychological consequences.
Tagai advised women that sexual and gender-based violence was bad and that they should not accept any type of violence in their homes.