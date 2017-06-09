Abused woman get ‘seif haus’

MORE than 70 per cent of women in the country have experienced family and sexual violence either in their home or elsewhere, says the PNG Business Coalition for Women.

The coalition’s chairperson, Lesieli Moala Taviri, revealed this when speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bank South Pacific Limited (BSP), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Anitua Ltd and PNG BCFW, for collaboration in a public-private family and sexual violence seif haus (safe house)and case management centre.

Taviri said the seif haus would not only act as a sanctuary but would also provide support services including referrals to police, legal aid, and health centres.

“It will also provide other critical support services such as specialised counselling services and case management services as well.”

International Finance Corporation country manager Thomas Jacobs said that family and sexual violence were not only a critical society-wide issues but also carried negative economic impacts through reduced staff

productivity, absenteeism and staff departures.

He said it made good business sense to invest in prevention and support to employees facing such violence.

Evidence collected in a 2016 feasibility study by BSP suggested that there would be a demand from the Port Moresby private sector for a seif haus that provided accommodation and case management and counselling services for the survivors of family and sexual violence.

The MOU is seen as a strong private-public partnership model in the evaluation, structuring and funding of iniatives that support individuals affected by family and sexual violence.

BSP chief executive Robin Fleming said the bank was proud to be part of the initiative to address family and sexual violence issues impacting employees in the Port Moresby corporate sector .

He calls on more businesses to be part of it for the benefit of their employees.

