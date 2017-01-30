Accept challenges: Judge

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A JUDGE has called on public servants to rise up to challenges in their duties and aim to improve in their jobs.

National and Supreme Court judge Justice Don Sawong issued this message last Friday during a special dedication service for public servants in Morobe at the St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lae.

Sawong said there were many challenges public servants in the country faced but they should learn to overcome and improve for the better.

He said some of the challenges included geographical locations where they served, working conditions, political influence, family issues and criticisms, but they must push on to serve the public as per the oaths and affirmations they took when they first decided to join public service.

“As each of you know, there are always challenges.

“These challenges come in many shapes and forms. And now more than ever, either individually or collectively, we must rise to them,” Sawong said.

“Criticisms of all sorts, from various people and organisations are also a form of challenge,” he said.

“You and I, as public servants, have a duty and responsibility to our people, our province and our country to rise to the challenges and deal with them effectively.”

Sawong said in the face of great challenges, the strength of the civil services rested on its immutable core values of dedication, integrity and loyalty. He said civil servants must at all times dedicate themselves to provide effective, competent and loyal services with integrity and honesty to the public in whatever they did.

Sawong said public servants must aptly and constantly remind themselves of the oath they took when they joined the public service.

He said they must dispense their duties fairly and justly to all citizens regardless of their creed, race or sex.

