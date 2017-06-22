Access to health services vital

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE lack of good roads is a major problem facing people in rural areas who need to access medical treatments such as surgeries, according to the PNG Medical Society.

Society president Professor Nakapi Tefuarani told The National that they were working on a safe surgery and safe anaesthesia policy.

Some of the areas to be highlighted in the new policy include transportation, road access, equipment at health centres and manpower (doctors stationed in rural health facilities).

They hope to achieve the policy through the medical symposium in September which has chosen the theme, “access to safe surgery and safe anaesthesia”.

It will be held in Port Moresby from September 3 to 8.

Around1000 local and overseas participants have confirmed attendance.

Tefuarani said the theme was based on the concern that most of the people in rural areas lacked access to safe surgery and safe anaesthesia.

He said the outcome of the symposium would be on how to put policies and governance in place to support the plan for safe surgery and safe anaesthesia.

“The Health department and ministry and the National Executive Council will act on this policy to serve the majority of people with safe surgery and safe anaesthesia,” he said.

The PNG Medical Society is appealing to businesshouses, individuals and corporate organisations for funding support to host the symposium.

