Access to support services seen as critical

By GYNNIE KERO

MAJOR support services must be available if a business is to operate effectively and profitably, says Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc chief executive David Conn.

He said the fire service, for one, badly needed attention by the municipal authorities.

Firefighters had tried to put out a fire which ravaged the City Pharmacy Ltd office and warehouse in Port Moresby on Sunday night. They managed to stop it from spreading to nearby buildings. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“Once again, it highlights the inadequacy of our fire-fighting services in the city. It would be good to hear some of our political aspirants putting this critical element of public safety, for citizens and business alike, on their agenda,” Conn said.

“Business simply cannot operate effectively and profitably without these major support services being available.

“Surely firms can take preventative measures but this can often be prohibitively expensive when you are retro-fitting an old building.”

He said given the recent tragic circumstances at the Grenfell Tower in London, “I am sure firms will be even more careful about the materials being used, especially on high-rise buildings”.

“Questions have now arisen about the cladding used in London and building authorities need to be vigilant similar non-fire resistant claddings are not allowed into our market,” he said.

“If they cannot put a fire out in London, we have absolutely no hope here in PNG. Given the parlous state of our fire services, driven by years of neglect and lack of funding, vigilance is paramount. But so are well-supported and funded emergency services.

“It would be a great pity, if our precipitous rush to develop infrastructure, saw us losing those very buildings to fire.”

He said the “unfortunate incident at CPL” was a body-blow to the company just as they were about to get Waigani Central back into operation.

“Our thoughts are with the management and staff at this extremely difficult time,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...