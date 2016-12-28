Accident claims life of LLG manager

A LOCAL level government manager in Pomio, East New Britain, died in a road accident on Christmas Eve.

Pomio district development authority chief executive officer Peter Peniat confirmed that the deceased officer was West Pomio Mamusi LLG manager Michael Pakoi.

He said Pakoi died instantly.

He said Pakoi and the passengers in the vehicle got out of it when its engine stopped running when they were negotiating a hill on the way to Ulo village near Mamusi.

After they all got, Pakoi attempted to restart the vehicle but was trapped undernejath as it rolled downhill and killed him.

Police are investigating the accident.

Peniat said Pakoi joined the East New Britain provincial administration as a young agriculture officer in 1995 after graduating from the University of Natural Resources and Environment at Vudal.

He worked for 10 years as the agriculture officer at Ganbe DPI station.

In 2006, Pakoi joined West Pomio Mamusi as officer in-charge of primary industry. He was appointed acting manager in 2012 until last week when he was confirmed as manager of Pomio Mamusi local level government.

His body was airlifted to Mile village, Inland Pomio on Monday morning. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Pomio MP Elias Kapavore offered his condolences.

