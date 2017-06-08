Accommodate climate change refugees: Students

STUDENTS from a secondary school in Lae believe that the country should accommodate climate change refugees from other Pacific Islands countries.

At least that was the view when four of their students faced Coronation College in the final of the secondary schools debate competition.

The Busu Secondary School team argued that if the country can host the 2015 Pacific Games, last year’s women’s under-20 soccer World Cup, and are prepared to co-host this year’s rugby league World Cup in October and next year’s Apec Summit in November, then Papua New Guinea should be good enough to accommodate climate change refugees.

They said Papua New Guineans protect and love each other and the country should show that same compassionate attitude towards our Pacific family. They said as a leader in the South Pacific it should play its part in the fight against climate change.

The region has recently experienced drastic environmental changes through drought, desertification and rising sea levels which have affected low-lying and smaller islands in the region.

The event saw primary schools taking part in a spelling bee competition while the secondary schools debated.

