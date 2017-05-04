Accountability lures investment: Puiye

ACCOUNTABILITY and transparency are needed to lure investment in the petroleum and energy sector, acting Secretary Kepsy Puiye says.

He said signs of a boost in the sector were promising.

The PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative multi-stakeholder working group and representatives attended the signing of a meeting minute of the Jica survey aimed at supporting the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) reporting process through technical cooperation.

“Timing is just right for Papua New Guinea to participate in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative for greater accountability and transparency,” he said.

Puiye said the project showed signs of a boost in the petroleum sector.

He said accountability and transparency were needed to attract investment in the thriving petroleum industry, which would increase PNG’s competitiveness in the sector.

“The project will improve PNG’s ranking in the corruption index and serve as an impetus for economic development,” he said.

Puiye said there was a lot of setbacks especially on issues to do with capacity of the sole government regulator in the oil and gas industry, plus financing and human resource.

He commended the PNG EITI reports for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years.

They identified some of those issues which would assist them increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the department.

Puiye acknowledged the contribution of the Jica as the first development partner to work with the national secretariat of PNG EITI.

