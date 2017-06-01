Accountability sustains sports awards

By ISAAC LIRI

CELEBRATING the 25th anniversary of the 2017 SP Sports Awards, SP Brewery managing director Stan Joyce says that transparency and accountability are the pillars that have contributed to the survival of the sporting event over the last two decades.

“If I look back, I think its honesty and transparency that has got us this far,” Joyce said.

“We had our ups and downs with the PNG Sports Foundation and the PNG Olympic Committee but we’ve always stuck together. I commend those bodies for their dedication over time.”

Joyce said the existence of the sporting event for 25 years has seen the sporting fraternity in the country improve with personal bests and new records set.

He pointed out the development of sporting infrastructure would benefit national athletes and help them to excel.

“It’s very important to see how the government and the sponsors all work together to make all these happen for our sportsmen and women, and I think we have been successful in sports lately because of our new sporting facilities.

“I think one of our greatest challenges now which is something important in sport is unity.

“I think it’s important we put our athletes first.

“But looking back over the last 25 years of the SP Sports Awards, there are many examples of sports uniting the people that is why we will still stand behind the awards,” Joyce said. “We look forward to the next 25 years.”

