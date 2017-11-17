Accountants learning to be good leaders

MORE than 1200 people attended the certified practising accountants (CPA) PNG and certified practising accountants Australia PNG branch joint annual conference yesterday in Port Moresby.

CPA PNG president Richard Kuna said it was one of the year’s bigg events for professional accountants.

“This year has been quite great as we managed to bring in accountants from all corners of Papua New Guinea,” Kuna said.

“We usually have this event three times a year with one in Rabaul, Lae and the big one in Port Moresby.

“We have 4000-plus members and a quarter of that turned up. So that is good.

“We have speakers from Australia, some from the Pacific Islands nations. Otherwise, most are from Papua New Guinea as professionals.”

Kuna said the conference theme ‘Leadership challenges and opportunities in an emerging economy’ was chosen to address the need for leadership.

“As accountants when you finish from university, naturally you move into a position of leadership, be it at a lower level as team leader and progressively,” he said.

“Leadership is what PNG needs and it is time for us to remind ourselves that we can become good leaders as long as we do what is right.”

Like this: Like Loading...