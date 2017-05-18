Accused to be arrested for missing court

THE Waigani National Court has issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with robbery in Port Moresby two years ago.

Justice Panuel Mogish issued the warrant for Jerome Kapinias, from Rapitok in East New Britain, after he failed to appear in court several times for trial.

Justice Mogish said the court, on a number of occasions, had been informed that Kapinias was in hospital for medical treatment.

He said the court was fed up with his excuses as he was wasting the court’s time and the time of the lawyers.

His lawyer Wesley Dickson, from the Office of the Public Solicitor, informed the court that he had no instructions from Kapinias as to his whereabouts.

The court ordered that police find him and bring him to court.

The State alleged that on Jan 28, 2015, Kapinias entered the Coca-Cola Amatil head office at Gordon in the National Capital District with his younger brother Joe.

They wore police uniforms and had a factory-made pistol in their possession. They went to the main gate and asked the securities to see the manager.

They entered the premises and removed the telephone lines and pointed the pistol at the staff in the office.

They asked a woman at the cashier to open a safe in the office but she was unable to open it.

They got K315 from the woman and some cheques and escaped.

Joe pleaded guilty to the charge and the court convicted him on April 6 on one count of robbery.

He is waiting for the court’s decision on his penalty.

Like this: Like Loading...