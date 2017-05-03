Accused bids to repay money

THE court has praised a man for his offer to pay back K11,000 he stole but then still sent him to the National Court for trial.

In the Waigani Committal Court was Max Hibura, 33, from Teria village in Koroba District, Tari, who was charged with three counts of stealing by false pretence.

Hibura, a teacher, was asked if he had anything to tell the court before he was referred to the National Court for listing.

He said: “I was actually wrong to have the money through false pretence and am willing to repay the money and to resume my duty as a teacher.”

He said he would try his best to repay the money by the end of this month.

However, Magistrate Mekeo Gauli said the court process could not stop.

The case “will continue at the National Court and from there the National Court has the onus to make possible decision by taking into account your decision to repay the money”, the magistrate said.

“For now your committal to the National Court stands and you will appear at the National Court on May 15 for listing and for pre-trial.”

Police alleged that in November 2013, Hibura obtained loans from two finance companies totalling K11,000 by pretending to be Paul Nele Tege, a community school teacher in Tari.

