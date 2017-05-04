Accused businessman denies murder intent

A LOCAL businessman charged with the murder of his employee has denied in court that he had intended to assault the victim.

Owner of the Golden Valley Enterprise, Justine Parker, who was charged with the murder of his chief aircraft engineer Lapan Nason on June 8, 2015, appeared before the Waigani National Court yesterday and gave evidence in his defence.

When questioned by his lawyer Ian Molloy whether he had intention to assault Nason, Parker said: “No”.

A medical expert from overseas Prof Johan Duflou, who examined Nason’s medical reports, also gave evidence as a defence witness.

Both Parker and the State prosecution closed their cases yesterday after all their witnesses had given oral evidence in court. Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika adjourned the case to today for Parker’s lawyer and State lawyer Helen Roalakona to make submissions on the evidence before the court could give its decision on the verdict.

A shirt that was worn by Nason when he was allegedly assaulted by Parker was also presented to court as evidence yesterday by a police officer who was in charge of the case.

The State alleged that Parker went to Nason’s home at about 4am on June 6, 2015, and assaulted him, causing him to hit his head against a concrete wall at his house.

Nason was unconscious and was taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital where he was in a coma until he died two days later.

Like this: Like Loading...