Accused fails to appear in court

A MAN from Goilala, Central who is accused of assaulting another man using a coffee mug failed to appear at the Boroko District Court yesterday.

Koga Foxy, 40, of Anoge village in Goilala was alleged to have thrown a coffee mug at Gibson Habon’s forehead with such force that Habon fell unconscious.

Magistrate Mariestella Painap adjourned the matter to next week to give time to Foxy to appear in court.

Police allege that on Dec 10 last year, at Hohola in the National Capital District (NCD), Habon had a few beers with his friends and while under the influence of alcohol, approached two women who were selling betel nut.

Foxy’s wife was one of the women selling betel nut.

It was alleged that Foxy and two other men attacked Habon, after seeing that Habon’s approach to the women was inappropriate.

The two men punched Habon and Foxy allegedly threw a coffee mug at him hitting the right side of his forehead.

Habon fell unconscious and was taken to Paradise Private Hospital for treatment.

According to police, further charges would be laid if the medical report showed that Habon suffered a fractured skull as a result of the alleged assault.

