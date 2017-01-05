Accused: I was provoked

By TABITHA NERO

UNDER the law, a person facing an assault charge in court can use provocation as a defence if provoked to start a fight, says a magistrate.

Boroko District Court magistrate Mariestella Painap made the statement after a woman told the court that she assaulted the complainant because she had provoked her.

Catherine Ohnai, 25, from Chimbu told the court that she punched Imelda Guhse on the face at Gerehu in the National Capital District on Dec 14 after Guhse insulted her.

Painap told the court that she would enter a not-guilty plea.

“There is provocation in this matter. The words used by the complainant did not go down well with you that is why you attacked her. I will hear statements from both parties,” Painap told the court.

Ohnai told the court that she had gone to a house where Guhse lived in Gerehu and asked to see her boyfriend who the father of her (Ohnai’s) child.

Guhse allegedly insulted Ohnai, telling her that he was not the father of her child.

The court heard that Ohnai went to where Guhse was standing and repeatedly punched her on the face.

All parties will appear in court next Wednesday for mention.

Ohnai’s K150 court bail was extended.

