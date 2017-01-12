Accused officer in court

By TABITHA NERO

A POLICEMAN accused of giving a firearm to a suspect that was allegedly used in a recent armed robbery, appeared in the Boroko District Court yesterday.

Steven Numbos, 44, from Wewak, East Sepik, was alleged to have held on to a court exhibit, a pistol with ammunition, which he allegedly passed to another police officer on Nov 2 last year.

The firearm was allegedly used in the K1.2 million robbery at Jackson Airport on Nov 3 last year.

Following an application made by Numbos’ lawyer, the court granted an adjournment and will deal with the matter next week.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi said the court would read the charges and deal with the substantive matter next Monday.

It was alleged that the pistol belonged to Philip Marshall, who was acquitted on Nov 26, 2015, of seven charges under the Firearms Act by the Boroko District Court.

Numbos, who was Marshall’s arresting officer, allegedly failed to surrender the pistol to the court as an exhibit and did not return the pistol to Marshall after he was acquitted.

According to police, Numbos gave the pistol to Teteme Jonah, a reserve police officer attached with Hohola Police Station on Nov 2 at Tokarara NCD.

Jonah allegedly passed the pistol to a person called Alphonse, who allegedly used it in the armed robbery.

The matter will return to court next Monday.

Meanwhile, the Waigani National Court refused a bail application made last year by Teteme who is currently remanded at Bomana prison facing similar charges to Numbos.

“Should a reserve police officer even keep a pistol?” Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said after dealing with Teteme’s bail application.

