Acid test for Paga in women’s league

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s competition pace-setters Paga Panthers face Butterflies in round six at the National Football Stadium Oval 2 on Sunday.

This will be an acid test of Paga’s unbeaten run in the competition.

Paga are on 10 points while Butterflies are in third spot with six points.

This will be the match-of-theround as Paga are determined to maintain their unbeaten run against an opposition who would love nothing less than halting it.

The cats, led by experienced campaigners Catherine Anjo and Vanessa Palme, are in peak form to face the newcomers.

They are aware that Butterflies are out to cause an upset.

With skipper Della Audama, Carol Humeu, Carol Francis and Connie leading the charge, Butterflies should get their combinations right to hit the opposition.

Captain Audama said they were looking forward to the game against a side who have played together for some time now.

