Acting PPC promoted

DAVID Yapu was promoted to the rank of chief inspector and confirmed as Manus provincial police commander by Police Commissioner Gari Baki last Friday.

Yapu could not hold back tears as he received his promotion.

“It is a great honour for me and my family to be recognised and promoted by the commissioner,” he said.

He said he became acting provincial police commander for Manus in December 2015.

“It was challenging and a very hard work to bring discipline into the province.

“I left my family in East New Britain, to come and be the acting provincial police commander for Manus,” he said.

With tears running down his face he thanked the commissioner for recognising the sacrifices and challenges he faced and for promoting him.

